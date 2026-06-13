Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 4,830 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,489 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,467,692 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $502,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,738 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,500 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. FBN Securities restated an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.59.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $216.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.22. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The company has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.20, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,272,790.88. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $150,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,120. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,044 shares of company stock worth $20,424,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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