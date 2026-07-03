Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 21,956 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,956 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $99,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 13.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $360.89 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $361.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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