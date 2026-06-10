Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $120.51 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,574 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.78% of Mohawk Industries worth $120,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock worth $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,270,735.40. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,638,250. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,128. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MHK shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.87. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.99 and a 12-month high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.Mohawk Industries's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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