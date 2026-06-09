Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,720 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,528 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is accelerating its AI push by creating a new business unit, Token Foundry , which consolidates its Tongyi Lab and Future Life units under the Alibaba Token Hub. The move appears aimed at speeding product development and opening a potential new revenue stream from AI services. Article Title

Alibaba is accelerating its AI push by creating a new business unit, , which consolidates its Tongyi Lab and Future Life units under the Alibaba Token Hub. The move appears aimed at speeding product development and opening a potential new revenue stream from AI services. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s AI strategy is also getting investor attention through a UK trial of its Accio Work platform, which showcased the company’s agentic AI tools to European small and mid-sized businesses. That suggests Alibaba is trying to expand its AI footprint beyond China and prove real-world commercial use cases. Article Title

Alibaba’s AI strategy is also getting investor attention through a UK trial of its platform, which showcased the company’s agentic AI tools to European small and mid-sized businesses. That suggests Alibaba is trying to expand its AI footprint beyond China and prove real-world commercial use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is forging its AI plans into a more formal structure reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative, but this is mainly a strategic reorganization rather than an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Reports that Alibaba is forging its AI plans into a more formal structure reinforce the company’s long-term growth narrative, but this is mainly a strategic reorganization rather than an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly added Alibaba to a list of companies it says support China’s military. That designation could hurt investor confidence and raises the risk of tighter scrutiny, reputational damage, and potential limits on U.S. government business. Article Title

The U.S. Department of Defense reportedly added Alibaba to a list of companies it says support China’s military. That designation could hurt investor confidence and raises the risk of tighter scrutiny, reputational damage, and potential limits on U.S. government business. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage echoed the Pentagon accusation against Alibaba, reinforcing the headline risk and likely adding pressure on BABA shares today. Article Title

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.98. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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