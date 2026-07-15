Bravias Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Bravias Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,316 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.9% of Bravias Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bravias Capital Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $209.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here