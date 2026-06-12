BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Grows Stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR $QFIN

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Free Report) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,500 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the quarter. Qfin makes up about 1.6% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.16% of Qfin worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qfin by 6,796.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qfin by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qfin by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qfin by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Qfin from $30.30 to $23.40 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Qfin from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.33 target price on shares of Qfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qfin presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $19.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on QFIN

Qfin Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $567.01 million for the quarter. Qfin had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qfin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1,176.0%. Qfin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Xiaohuan Chen acquired 190,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $2,449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 190,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,449,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qfin Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc NASDAQ: QFIN is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company's flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qfin Holdings Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN - Free Report).

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