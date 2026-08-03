Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,928,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 451,041 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.8% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bristol Myers Squibb worth $480,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $63.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.74 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 66.90% and a net margin of 18.87%.The company's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and raised guidance: Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus expectations of $11.74 billion. Revenue rose 5.7% year over year. Management raised 2026 EPS guidance to $6.75-$7.00 and revenue guidance to $49-$50 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. Bristol Myers raises 2026 forecast as Eliquis, newer medicines power results

Bristol Myers reported adjusted EPS of $2.04 versus the $1.60 consensus and revenue of $12.97 billion versus expectations of $11.74 billion. Revenue rose 5.7% year over year. Management raised 2026 EPS guidance to $6.75-$7.00 and revenue guidance to $49-$50 billion, both above Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth products are gaining momentum: Eliquis sales, along with newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig and Breyanzi, drove results. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue, helping offset pressure from older products. Bristol-Myers Squibb Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Eliquis sales, along with newer medicines including Camzyos, Reblozyl, Opdivo Qvantig and Breyanzi, drove results. The growth portfolio now contributes roughly 60% of revenue, helping offset pressure from older products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised targets: JPMorgan lifted its target from $67 to $73 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist raised its target from $65 to $70 and reaffirmed “buy.” These revisions suggest analysts see additional upside following the earnings beat.

JPMorgan lifted its target from $67 to $73 and maintained an “overweight” rating, while Truist raised its target from $65 to $70 and reaffirmed “buy.” These revisions suggest analysts see additional upside following the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is back in focus: Analysts note that BMY’s strong performance and recent rally have reduced the margin of safety, despite relatively attractive valuation and dividend support. RBC raised its target to $64 but retained a “sector perform” rating, implying the shares may remain range-bound. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Catalyst Delays May Keep Stock Range-Bound, RBC Says

Analysts note that BMY’s strong performance and recent rally have reduced the margin of safety, despite relatively attractive valuation and dividend support. RBC raised its target to $64 but retained a “sector perform” rating, implying the shares may remain range-bound. Negative Sentiment: Pipeline timing and legacy declines remain risks: Delayed readouts or launches for Milvexian and Cobenfy, along with declines in older medicines such as Opdivo, could temper the growth outlook and postpone upcoming catalysts.

Delayed readouts or launches for Milvexian and Cobenfy, along with declines in older medicines such as Opdivo, could temper the growth outlook and postpone upcoming catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity: Traders purchased 44,620 put options, about 77% above typical daily volume, signaling increased hedging or speculation on downside risk.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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