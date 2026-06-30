Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd lowered its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises approximately 2.8% of Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,560,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.36.

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Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,417 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 230,274 shares of company stock worth $58,696,472 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $275.13 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $276.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,501.58 and a beta of 3.74.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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