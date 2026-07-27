BROOKFIELD Corp ON Sells 15,223 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

BROOKFIELD Corp ON lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:BE opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $270.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $820,205.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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