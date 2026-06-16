Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,683 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 68,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of Horace Mann Educators worth $40,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company's stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 7,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 322,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,901,001.92. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $45,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $629,464.38. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,204. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Horace Mann Educators from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

View Our Latest Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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