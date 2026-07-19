California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 48,254 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,493 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 48,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $164,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $942,542,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,283,065 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $491,824,000 after purchasing an additional 627,066 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 708,083 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $413.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $423.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Further Reading

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