California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.92 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. $MP

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,054 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of MP Materials worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MP Materials Stock Up 8.2%

MP Materials stock opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.The business had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MP. Citigroup reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $70.00 to $71.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $543,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 136,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,574.60. This trade represents a 7.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 185,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $12,802,446.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,620,798 shares in the company, valued at $803,461,973.72. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 905,167 shares of company stock worth $60,161,837 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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