California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.41 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,604 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of HealthEquity worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,956,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $66,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,448 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,016,000 after purchasing an additional 661,795 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,202,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,949,000 after buying an additional 613,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,563 shares of the company's stock worth $87,173,000 after buying an additional 573,283 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HQY opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Further Reading

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