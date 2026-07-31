California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,138 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,927 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 22,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Block worth $48,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Block by 33.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 800 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Block by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Block to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Block from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Clear Str raised Block to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYZ

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $493,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,631,672 shares in the company, valued at $134,156,071.84. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,300 shares of company stock valued at $26,657,536. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Price Performance

XYZ stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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