Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.97 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,920 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $577.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $513.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.27 and a twelve month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.00, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 24,651 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,815. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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