Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 640,824 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 640,824 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $169,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

NEE opened at $87.89 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $98.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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