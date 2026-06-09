Capital International Inc. CA Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,643 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 405,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 311,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 704.0% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 34,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 29,978 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 37.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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