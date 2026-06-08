Capital International Inc. CA Purchases 7,083 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $253.00 to $247.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus cut shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $245.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. The trade was a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $210.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $255.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Republic Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Republic Services wasn't on the list.

While Republic Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here