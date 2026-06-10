Capital International Investors Acquires 10,415 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,841 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors' holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $36,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $287.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $144.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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