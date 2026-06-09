Capital Research Global Investors Takes $165.78 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,602,138 shares of the footwear maker's stock, valued at approximately $165,782,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.18% of NIKE at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in NIKE by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 398,885 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 56,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in NIKE by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,382 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $486,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,515 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in NIKE by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. China Renaissance reduced their price target on NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.04.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE NKE opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIKE’s footwear business is showing early signs of stabilization, with running and football products gaining traction and innovation-led products improving the sales mix. Is NIKE's Footwear Business Showing Signs of Stabilization?

NIKE’s footwear business is showing early signs of stabilization, with running and football products gaining traction and innovation-led products improving the sales mix. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is looking more favorably on NIKE’s World Cup and football push, seeing it as a way to reconnect with the brand’s core sports identity and support a turnaround. Nike’s football push gains Wall Street optimism ahead of World Cup, but turnaround concerns remain

Wall Street is looking more favorably on NIKE’s World Cup and football push, seeing it as a way to reconnect with the brand’s core sports identity and support a turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Under CEO Elliott Hill, NIKE is accelerating an operational and brand reset with initiatives like “Win Now” and “Sport Offense,” aimed at refocusing on core sports, wholesale relationships, and athlete-driven marketing. Nike’s Reset Under Elliott Hill Tests Core Sports And Investor Patience

Under CEO Elliott Hill, NIKE is accelerating an operational and brand reset with initiatives like “Win Now” and “Sport Offense,” aimed at refocusing on core sports, wholesale relationships, and athlete-driven marketing. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors remain cautious, with recent articles noting recovery risks, tariff pressure, softer demand in Greater China, and competitive threats from brands like Li Ning.

Some investors remain cautious, with recent articles noting recovery risks, tariff pressure, softer demand in Greater China, and competitive threats from brands like Li Ning. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent fund and stock-commentary pieces highlight that institutional sentiment is still mixed, with some investors selling while others argue NIKE remains attractively positioned for a longer-term rebound.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This trade represents a 9.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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