Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 54,730 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,079,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $594,477,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $290,208,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $202,126,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Alibaba is continuing to expand its AI efforts, including upgrades to its AI business and token-related infrastructure, which supports its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Article Title

Citi reportedly sees the recent selloff tied to China’s AI capex plans as premature, suggesting investors may be overstating the near-term threat to Alibaba’s cloud business. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Article Title

Alibaba said the Pentagon label has “no basis” and it expects no material business impact, but the move still increases regulatory and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Article Title

The Pentagon’s addition of Alibaba to its Chinese military-linked list could limit U.S. government-related business and keep geopolitical pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: China’s planned AI data-center spending may increase competition in cloud and AI, potentially undercutting private operators like Alibaba over time. Article Title

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 91.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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