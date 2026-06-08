Capital World Investors Has $411.37 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,182 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 552,434 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.20% of MongoDB worth $411,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,523,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $394.45.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 76,616 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $350.74 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $444.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -947.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1,505.91 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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