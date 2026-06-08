Capital World Investors Purchases 466,847 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.27% of Alibaba Group worth $953,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $21,266,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $120.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $290.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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