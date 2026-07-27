Castleark Management LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Castleark Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BE. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $651,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BE opened at $185.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here