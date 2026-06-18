CastleKnight Management LP Sells 20,600 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

CastleKnight Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of BABA opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Alibaba Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.
Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group
More Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled new AI models built for robots, signaling a deeper push into “physical AI” and expanding its cloud/AI strategy beyond chatbots. Reuters article: Alibaba unveils AI models for robots, amid shift from chatbots to agents
- Positive Sentiment: The company is also widening its global reach, with reports on Alibaba Cloud’s international expansion and efforts to help Pakistani businesses sell more globally, which could support future revenue growth. China Daily article: Alibaba Cloud eyes faster globalization ProPakistani article: Alibaba Will Help Pakistani Businesses Sell More Globally
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary has been mixed: some see Alibaba’s Qwen-Robot initiative as strategically important, but others say rising costs, a valuation premium, and volatility could limit near-term upside. Zacks article: New Qwen Models Fuel BABA's Robotics Ambitions? Hold the Stock Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusual options activity, with traders buying far more put options than usual, suggesting hedging or bearish sentiment, though it does not by itself prove a fundamental change.
- Negative Sentiment: Alibaba remains under geopolitical pressure after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged military ties, a headline that can weigh on sentiment despite Alibaba’s denial. Yahoo Finance article: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): Looking Beyond Pentagon’s Black List
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary on Chinese stocks has been weak, with investors favoring AI winners elsewhere and leaving internet/consumer names like Alibaba out of favor. Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance article: China Stock Gauge Sinks as Traders Favor AI Winners Elsewhere
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba may be pursuing a large bid for grocery delivery company Pupu also raise execution and capital-allocation concerns, especially if the deal is expensive. Benzinga article: Alibaba Reportedly Eyeing A Super-Sized Bid For Pupu Following Meituan's Dingdong Deal
Alibaba Group Profile
(Free Report
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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