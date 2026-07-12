Castleview Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Castleview Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Castleview Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.39. 1,632,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.81 and a 200-day moving average of $349.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $355.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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