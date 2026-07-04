Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702,431 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 250,880 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Cemex worth $42,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cemex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 96,734,370 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,535 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Cemex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 36,132,733 shares of the construction company's stock worth $415,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,219 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cemex by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,348,884 shares of the construction company's stock worth $302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cemex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,191,754 shares of the construction company's stock worth $243,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cemex by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,737,871 shares of the construction company's stock worth $215,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cemex

In related news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of Cemex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $425,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 846,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,287,481.60. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cemex Price Performance

Shares of CX opened at $12.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemex had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. This is a boost from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cemex's dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.75 target price on shares of Cemex in a report on Friday, April 24th. Santander raised shares of Cemex to an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cemex from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cemex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.77.

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About Cemex

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report).

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