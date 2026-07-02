Center for Wealth Management Advisory Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Center for Wealth Management Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Center for Wealth Management Advisory's holdings in Chubb were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,226 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,305,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chubb Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $351.94 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $326.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $352.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their price objective on Chubb from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $321.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.24.

Read Our Latest Report on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

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