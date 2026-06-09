CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

CenterBook Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 320,978 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,830,986,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,208,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $638,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $533,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,479,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pfizer Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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