Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,003 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $176.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The company has a market cap of $351.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here