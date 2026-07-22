CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,460 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,661 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $130,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 375,977 shares of the company's stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Citigroup by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,496,000 after purchasing an additional 365,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 96,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Up 3.2%

C stock opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.23%.The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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