CI Investments Inc. Sells 122,681 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,717 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 122,681 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $102.62 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.77.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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