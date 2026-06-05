Cibc World Market Inc. Has $37.29 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,414 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Zacks upgrade

Alibaba is drawing attention after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting sentiment is improving even without a fresh earnings catalyst. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Alibaba expands AI capabilities

The company continues to promote its Qwen AI platform, cloud tools, and AI-enabled commerce initiatives, which investors may view as evidence that Alibaba is strengthening its long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Alibaba UEFA deal

Alibaba’s new multi-year UEFA partnership positions its AI, cloud, and e-commerce platforms on a global stage, reinforcing the company’s international brand and technology ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Alibaba weighs Homeplus bid

Reports that Alibaba is weighing a bid for South Korea’s Homeplus could support its offline retail expansion story abroad and signal that management is still looking for overseas growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Share capital update

Alibaba confirmed routine share-capital changes and continued public-float compliance, which is operationally routine and unlikely to move the stock on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary about large upcoming IPOs such as SpaceX and OpenAI is adding market noise, but it is not directly tied to Alibaba’s fundamentals. Major tech IPOs article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $126.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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