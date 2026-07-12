Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,039 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,164 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $18,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,725,564 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,221,579,000 after buying an additional 123,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,265 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,357,825,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,632,071 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,083,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,979 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $299,553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.28. 1,007,110 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,187. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $194.81.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Cincinnati Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $201.00 price objective (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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