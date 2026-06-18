Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8.61 Million Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP's holdings in ASML were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,867.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,572.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,389.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $683.48 and a 52 week high of $1,938.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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