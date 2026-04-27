Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,824 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 398,943,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $30,730,602,000 after buying an additional 4,049,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,498,612 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,318,275,000 after buying an additional 1,631,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,641,483 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,917,530,000 after buying an additional 1,804,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,674,954 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,577,720,000 after buying an additional 2,535,716 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $169,395.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $89.01 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49. The company has a market cap of $351.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.81.

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Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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