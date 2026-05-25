Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,250 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.10% of Rocket Lab worth $35,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 15,905 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Article Title

Rocket Lab won a $90 million Space Force contract, which expands its satellite business into geostationary orbit and adds a meaningful new source of revenue. Positive Sentiment: The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Article Title

The company completed its 9th Electron launch for Synspective, underscoring strong execution and a durable commercial launch partnership. Neutral Sentiment: Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Article Title

Broader space-stock momentum and renewed interest ahead of SpaceX’s IPO are also lifting sentiment across the sector, including RKLB. Negative Sentiment: Some investors remain wary after Rocket Lab’s recent announcement of a potential $3 billion share-sale program, which raised dilution concerns earlier in the week. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 18,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,312,258.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 884,085 shares in the company, valued at $61,523,475.15. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 397,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,635,236.60. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $135.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of -424.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $139.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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