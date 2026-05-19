Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $383.00 and last traded at $384.90. 23,412,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 20,725,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $393.11.

Specifically, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 60,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $1,382,371.77. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $363.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here