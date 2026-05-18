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5 Robotics Stocks to Watch as Physical AI Builds Momentum

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
May 18, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Ouster Right Now?

Before you consider Ouster, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ouster wasn't on the list.

While Ouster currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

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Ryan Hasson
About The Author

Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
4.076 of 5 stars		$25.55-2.2%N/AN/AHold$41.45
Serve Robotics (SERV)
2.7583 of 5 stars		$7.92-3.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$17.51
Vishay Precision Group (VPG)
3.124 of 5 stars		$100.233.0%N/A222.25Buy$83.67
RoboStrategy (BOT)N/A$25.50-29.2%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Ouster (OUST)
3.2118 of 5 stars		$29.29-16.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$40.20
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