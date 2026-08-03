SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control

SpaceX Today SPCX SpaceX $109.95 +1.58 (+1.46%) 52-Week Range $104.83 ▼ $225.64 Price Target $230.50 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: SPCX

This accumulation of negative sentiment is crashing headlong into two distinct binary events. The inaugural public earnings report scheduled for Aug. 4 will finally open the financial records of the primary orbital launch provider. Just 48 hours later, on Aug. 6, a lockup expiration threatens to release a wave of newly unrestricted shares into the market. For investors, understanding the underlying mechanics behind this setup helps separate long-term fundamental business value from temporary market noise.

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Unpacking the Payload: Why Shorts Bet Against Orbital Dominance

To understand why institutional capital is aggressively positioning against SpaceX, even though the business effectively controls access to orbit, investors can look beyond launch manifest numbers and examine the balance sheet. The short thesis relies heavily on the substantial capital expenditures (CapEx) required to fund future growth projects. Forward projections model capital outlays expanding from roughly $48 billion this year to around $118 billion by 2028, primarily directed toward Starship development and expanding underlying artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Institutional bears are betting that this aggressive cash burn will compress operating margins and force a fundamental revaluation of the equity, which has already pulled back 31% from its mid-June highs to trade near $111. Beyond capital outlays, institutional short sellers are leveraging SpaceX's current float dynamics.

The public float remains highly restricted at about 640 million shares. Recent market reports show that short interest has expanded past 219 million shares. Calculating exposure against the restricted circulating supply shows that roughly 34% of the tradeable float is currently sold short.

In public equity markets, when short interest reaches past 20%, it signals a heavily crowded trade. At 34%, structural friction is significant, creating an intense trading environment for anyone holding a position.

Can Starlink Margins Outrun the CapEx Burn?

The fundamental anchor for all of this positioning arrives on Aug. 4. Wall Street consensus anticipates second-quarter revenue of over $6.8 billion, alongside an estimated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of about $2 billion. Despite strong top-line sales, heavy research, development, and infrastructure costs are projected to pull net results into a bottom-line loss of roughly 25 cents per share.

Headline revenue numbers remain secondary to the underlying unit economics of the Starlink satellite communications division. Starlink is SpaceX's primary financial engine, and analysts are closely watching operating margins in the satellite broadband division. High-margin contracts in the aviation and maritime sectors offer clear pricing power that can significantly alter long-term cash flow projections.

Margin performance takes on added importance given emerging competition in low Earth orbit broadband services, as Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN advances filings for its own competing satellite constellation, SpaceX benefits from demonstrating that its early-mover advantage translates into a durable margin moat.

If management demonstrates that Starlink's high-margin commercial subscribers are scaling quickly enough to cover heavy launch costs, it directly challenges the bear thesis. Strong margin expansion helps reframe heavy forward capital outlays as a defensible competitive barrier rather than an operational drag.

Payload Drop: 911 Million Unlocked Shares

SpaceX Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$230.50

109.20% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 38 Analyst Ratings Current Price $110.18 High Forecast $800.00 Average Forecast $230.50 Low Forecast $115.00 SpaceX Stock Forecast Details

Even if the Q2 financial results deliver encouraging fundamental progress, market participants face a distinct structural shift on Aug. 6. A lockup expiration is a scheduled milestone at which early venture investors, strategic partners, and company employees gain permission to trade their pre-initial public offering shares on open exchanges.

For SpaceX, the upcoming unlock releases approximately 911 million shares. This milestone will more than double the currently tradeable public float, expanding available supply from roughly 5% to over 12% of total outstanding shares.

This prospective supply expansion explains why short sellers have built such a concentrated trade. Bears are positioning ahead of the unlock, assuming that early employees and venture funds may seek liquidity after a volatile post-IPO trading window. When 911 million shares become eligible for market trading, the sudden influx of supply can absorb existing buy orders, creating downward price pressure regardless of underlying operational execution.

Flight Path Forward: Navigating Aerospace Volatility Post-Lockup

The combination of a $24.6 billion short book, an inaugural quarterly report, and a significant float expansion sets up a classic study in market price discovery. Wall Street is actively weighing SpaceX's long-term economic moat against the near-term realities of cash burn and share dilution.

If the upcoming earnings update highlights accelerating Starlink profitability, that fundamental momentum can provide enough buying interest to absorb the share unlock on Aug. 6. Conversely, guidance indicating that capital expenditures will weigh on near-term cash flows could give early shareholders a reason to realize gains, validating the short trade in the short term.

Investors seeking an entry point might consider observing how the market digests the influx of 911 million shares before committing fresh capital. Allowing supply-and-demand dynamics to normalize after a lockup expiration often provides clearer pricing visibility. Those taking a longer-term view on the growing space economy can monitor Starlink's unit economics and margin trajectory as the primary indicators of durable corporate health.

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