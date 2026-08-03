Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
August 3, 2026
SpaceX logo beside a rocket on a launch pad at sunset, with a colorful sky in the background.

Key Points

  • SpaceX faces two major market catalysts this week: its first public earnings report and a large post-IPO lockup expiration.
  • SpaceX’s short interest has risen sharply, making the stock vulnerable to outsized moves in either direction.
  • SpaceX investors will be watching Starlink margins, capital spending and insider selling pressure after the lockup expires.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

SpaceX Today

SpaceX stock logo
SPCXSPCX 90-day performance
SpaceX
$109.95 +1.58 (+1.46%)
As of 02:43 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$104.83
$225.64
Price Target
$230.50
Add to Watchlist
The stock market rarely offers a setup as structurally tense as the one currently materializing around Space Exploration Technologies Corp. NASDAQ: SPCX. Institutional bears have quietly built a $24.6 billion short position against the company. To put that into perspective, this nominal dollar value now exceeds the short exposure historically carried by legacy automakers and rival technology sector firms during their most volatile trading periods.

This accumulation of negative sentiment is crashing headlong into two distinct binary events. The inaugural public earnings report scheduled for Aug. 4 will finally open the financial records of the primary orbital launch provider. Just 48 hours later, on Aug. 6, a lockup expiration threatens to release a wave of newly unrestricted shares into the market. For investors, understanding the underlying mechanics behind this setup helps separate long-term fundamental business value from temporary market noise.

Unpacking the Payload: Why Shorts Bet Against Orbital Dominance

To understand why institutional capital is aggressively positioning against SpaceX, even though the business effectively controls access to orbit, investors can look beyond launch manifest numbers and examine the balance sheet. The short thesis relies heavily on the substantial capital expenditures (CapEx) required to fund future growth projects. Forward projections model capital outlays expanding from roughly $48 billion this year to around $118 billion by 2028, primarily directed toward Starship development and expanding underlying artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Institutional bears are betting that this aggressive cash burn will compress operating margins and force a fundamental revaluation of the equity, which has already pulled back 31% from its mid-June highs to trade near $111. Beyond capital outlays, institutional short sellers are leveraging SpaceX's current float dynamics.

The public float remains highly restricted at about 640 million shares. Recent market reports show that short interest has expanded past 219 million shares. Calculating exposure against the restricted circulating supply shows that roughly 34% of the tradeable float is currently sold short.

In public equity markets, when short interest reaches past 20%, it signals a heavily crowded trade. At 34%, structural friction is significant, creating an intense trading environment for anyone holding a position.

Can Starlink Margins Outrun the CapEx Burn?

The fundamental anchor for all of this positioning arrives on Aug. 4. Wall Street consensus anticipates second-quarter revenue of over $6.8 billion, alongside an estimated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of about $2 billion. Despite strong top-line sales, heavy research, development, and infrastructure costs are projected to pull net results into a bottom-line loss of roughly 25 cents per share.

Headline revenue numbers remain secondary to the underlying unit economics of the Starlink satellite communications division. Starlink is SpaceX's primary financial engine, and analysts are closely watching operating margins in the satellite broadband division. High-margin contracts in the aviation and maritime sectors offer clear pricing power that can significantly alter long-term cash flow projections.

Margin performance takes on added importance given emerging competition in low Earth orbit broadband services, as Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN advances filings for its own competing satellite constellation, SpaceX benefits from demonstrating that its early-mover advantage translates into a durable margin moat.

If management demonstrates that Starlink's high-margin commercial subscribers are scaling quickly enough to cover heavy launch costs, it directly challenges the bear thesis. Strong margin expansion helps reframe heavy forward capital outlays as a defensible competitive barrier rather than an operational drag.

Payload Drop: 911 Million Unlocked Shares

SpaceX Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$230.50
109.20% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 38 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$110.18
High Forecast$800.00
Average Forecast$230.50
Low Forecast$115.00
SpaceX Stock Forecast Details
Even if the Q2 financial results deliver encouraging fundamental progress, market participants face a distinct structural shift on Aug. 6. A lockup expiration is a scheduled milestone at which early venture investors, strategic partners, and company employees gain permission to trade their pre-initial public offering shares on open exchanges.

For SpaceX, the upcoming unlock releases approximately 911 million shares. This milestone will more than double the currently tradeable public float, expanding available supply from roughly 5% to over 12% of total outstanding shares.

This prospective supply expansion explains why short sellers have built such a concentrated trade. Bears are positioning ahead of the unlock, assuming that early employees and venture funds may seek liquidity after a volatile post-IPO trading window. When 911 million shares become eligible for market trading, the sudden influx of supply can absorb existing buy orders, creating downward price pressure regardless of underlying operational execution.

Flight Path Forward: Navigating Aerospace Volatility Post-Lockup

The combination of a $24.6 billion short book, an inaugural quarterly report, and a significant float expansion sets up a classic study in market price discovery. Wall Street is actively weighing SpaceX's long-term economic moat against the near-term realities of cash burn and share dilution.

If the upcoming earnings update highlights accelerating Starlink profitability, that fundamental momentum can provide enough buying interest to absorb the share unlock on Aug. 6. Conversely, guidance indicating that capital expenditures will weigh on near-term cash flows could give early shareholders a reason to realize gains, validating the short trade in the short term.

Investors seeking an entry point might consider observing how the market digests the influx of 911 million shares before committing fresh capital. Allowing supply-and-demand dynamics to normalize after a lockup expiration often provides clearer pricing visibility. Those taking a longer-term view on the growing space economy can monitor Starlink's unit economics and margin trajectory as the primary indicators of durable corporate health.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SpaceX Right Now?

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SpaceX (SPCX)N/A$109.911.4%N/AN/AModerate Buy$230.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
Trump is positioned. Elon lights the fuse.
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
Situational Awareness LP Buys 2,998,214 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN
By MarketBeat | July 29, 2026
You‘ll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won‘t Last)
You'll Wish You Bought the Dip on These Stocks (Entry Points Won't Last)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Miss These Stock Stories
Don't Miss These Stock Stories
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
If You Own Space Stocks....GET READY
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines