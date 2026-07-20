A $1T Black Hole: SpaceX Eyes Pentagon AI to Break Free

While the broader space economy experiences unprecedented structural growth and expanding total addressable markets, its largest publicly traded company faces a profound identity crisis following a $1 trillion valuation contraction.

SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX went public on June 12 at $135 per share. Just over a month later, shares slid below that initial offering price, closing Friday, July 17 at $123.99.

SpaceX (SPCX) Price Chart for Monday, July, 20, 2026

Market participants fundamentally mispriced SpaceX by anchoring institutional valuation models to capital-intensive launch logistics rather than scalable artificial intelligence (AI) cloud infrastructure.

Get SpaceX alerts: Sign Up

Now, reported talks over a multi-billion-dollar Pentagon AI infrastructure contract could help determine whether the company can validate its premium valuation multiple or whether the reset continues.

Gravity Takes Hold of Launch Logistics

SpaceX Today SPCX SpaceX $122.77 -1.22 (-0.98%) 52-Week Range $120.10 ▼ $225.64 Price Target $234.78 Add to Watchlist

To understand the scale of the recent sell-off, investors can examine the mathematical friction between SpaceX's core business model and its stock price.

At its post-IPO peak, market capitalization metrics implied a valuation of nearly $2.95 trillion under high-end pricing dynamics. Today, that number sits at $1.62 trillion. Evaporating over $1 trillion in market value in a few short weeks forces a recalibration of how Wall Street models aerospace sector growth.

Much of this contraction stems from a fundamental mismatch in valuation multiples. SpaceX currently trades at a price-to-sales ratio of roughly 83x. A price-to-sales ratio indicates how much the market is willing to pay for every dollar of top-line revenue a business generates. Multiples exceeding 80x are traditionally reserved for high-margin software businesses boasting gross margins of 70% to 80%. SpaceX’s launch business is exceptionally capital-intensive. Building, testing, and launching reusable rockets requires substantial upfront capital expenditures, which naturally compress profit margins.

Recent quarterly financial results highlight this friction. SpaceX reported a negative earnings per share of negative $1.27 against $4.69 billion in revenue. When legacy hardware execution stalls, seen recently with the highly publicized delays surrounding the Starship Flight 13 abort, algorithmic and institutional trading models aggressively de-risk. The sell-off suggests that physical rocket launches alone cannot sustain software-level premium multiples in the current macroeconomic environment.

Finding a Defense Cloud Lifeline

If launch operations alone cannot support a $1.62 trillion valuation, SpaceX must make a structural pivot to high-margin revenue streams. Reported talks over a multibillion-dollar cloud-computing agreement with the Department of Defense offer a potential catalyst.

This proposed integration of sovereign AI computing capabilities positions SpaceX as a neocloud infrastructure provider. Sovereign AI refers to a nation producing artificial intelligence using its own localized infrastructure, data, and workforce, ensuring absolute national security. By expanding its existing aerospace, connectivity, and AI platform into defense computing, SpaceX could move further toward the high-margin profile Wall Street demands.

Looking at the broader market demonstrates the institutional appetite for this type of digital infrastructure. Nebius Group NASDAQ: NBIS recently secured a substantial compute deal, pushing its contracted backlog to roughly $50 billion. This demonstrates a highly profitable revenue floor available for functional AI data processing.

A formalized Pentagon contract could bridge the gap between hardware and software by providing the high-margin, recurring revenue stream SpaceX requires to justify the current premium valuation multiple. Without this transition, sustaining a price-to-sales multiple of more than 80x becomes very difficult.

Floating in Space: Short Sellers Face a Binary Orbit

This potential shift to a neocloud model creates an incredibly volatile dynamic for short sellers. Institutional funds have capitalized aggressively on post-IPO hardware execution failures, accumulating an estimated $8.7 billion in unrealized gains by betting heavily against SpaceX. Those short positions currently face severe asymmetric risk due to post-IPO float constraints.

Following the initial public offering, standard 180-day lock-up agreements restrict insiders and early investors from selling their shares until December. This creates a temporary limited-float environment, meaning fewer shares are actively available for open-market trading.

When the supply is restricted, borrowing costs can rise, increasing the expense of maintaining bearish positions. If a formal Department of Defense contract triggers a sudden upside re-rating, short sellers could be forced to buy back shares at a premium to cover their positions, potentially igniting a violent price reversal.

However, institutional skepticism remains entirely justified. Executing a highly complex military AI compute contract requires strong software and infrastructure execution, a competency SpaceX has yet to prove fully. The company recently stumbled with its internal AI initiatives, as its Grok platform failed to capture meaningful market share and ceded ground to legacy tech competitors.

Wall Street is currently weighing the mechanical threat of a catalyst-driven short squeeze against legitimate, fundamental concerns regarding internal software capabilities. Options chain data shows elevated implied volatility skew toward August, indicating market makers could be pricing in extreme directional moves as the market digests this binary execution risk.

Orbital Infrastructure Keeps Gaining Altitude

While SpaceX attempts to reconcile its valuation crisis, the broader commercial space sector continues to capture significant institutional liquidity. The space economy macro thesis remains heavily bullish, completely independent of single-stock volatility. International state-backed reusable rocket programs in China and Japan are accelerating, rapidly expanding the total addressable market for orbital infrastructure.

While the recent SpaceX drawdown temporarily rattled smaller peers like AST SpaceMobile NASDAQ: ASTS, dragging its shares down 18% in sympathy, this event could actually point toward a healthy sector decoupling.

SpaceX Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$234.78

88.40% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 37 Analyst Ratings Current Price $124.62 High Forecast $800.00 Average Forecast $234.78 Low Forecast $115.00 SpaceX Stock Forecast Details

Capital exiting the crowded IPO trade is systematically rotating into secondary satellite architecture and orbital infrastructure equities, establishing more sustainable valuation floors across the broader commercial space economy.

The long-term demand drivers for sovereign space defense and commercial satellite broadband remain intact, providing a fertile environment for businesses with clear paths to profitability.

Investors evaluating the aerospace sector may want to monitor the progress of these Department of Defense negotiations, which could serve as a primary catalyst for SpaceX stock.

Those with a higher risk tolerance might consider SpaceX if management demonstrates a clear path to AI margin improvement, while cautious investors may prefer to wait for official contract filings before taking a position, given the elevated binary risk tied to share supply constraints and AI execution.

Before you consider SpaceX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpaceX wasn't on the list.

While SpaceX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here