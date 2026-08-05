AMD’s Post-Earnings Drop May Be the Opportunity Investors Wanted

Contrarian as it may sound, Advanced Micro Devices' NASDAQ: AMD August price pullback looks like a strong signal to buy. The pullback was triggered by a typically understated earnings report and lofty expectations; however, nothing in the release warranted closing out positions or shorting the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Today AMD Advanced Micro Devices $487.32 -31.26 (-6.03%) 52-Week Range $149.22 ▼ $584.73 P/E Ratio 159.82 Price Target $535.97 Add to Watchlist

On the contrary, the release affirms the company’s growing importance to the AI stack, signaling initial deliveries of MI450 and Helios products by quarter’s end and that deliveries will ramp sequentially. The takeaway for investors is that AMD’s revenue is on track to build quarter by quarter, and the potential for gains is enormous.

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While CEO Lisa Su’s guidance failed to satisfy the highest expectations, her comments more than hint at growing momentum and significant outperformance over the coming year. Among the comments were a target for the AI-related supercomputing market value—more than doubled to nearly $2 trillion by 2030—and word that Helios demand is tracking ahead of initial forecasts.

Advanced Micro Devices Pulls Back After Beat-and-Raise Report

Advanced Micro Devices stock price pulled back in classic sell-the-news style following its beat-and-raise report. The news includes $11.5 billion in net revenue, up 13% sequentially and more than 50% year-over-year, outperformance relative to the consensus estimate, and improved guidance.

Segmentally, all units experienced double-digit growth, with the Gaming sub-segment the single outlier. It contracted by 31% on end-market weakness but was offset by Data Center, which more than doubled, and Embedded, which grew by nearly 20%. Within Data Center, the company revealed strength in both CPUs and GPUs and expects it to continue in upcoming quarters.

Margin news was good. The company leveraged its revenue strength and operational quality to widen margins at all levels, leading to accelerated earnings growth and free cash flow. Operating earnings came in at $3.1 billion, about 27% of revenue, with adjusted earnings per share more than tripling to $1.66, a nickel above forecasts. Free cash flow was also robust at $1.6 billion, sufficient to support balance sheet improvement, reinvestment, and capital returns.

Guidance is a likely catalyst that will play out over the next few months. The company lifted its guidance for revenue and earnings, strengthening the outlook for CPU and GPU sales, but probably gave a cautious forecast. The likely scenario is that AMD will outperform and raise its targets again, sustaining a positive revision cycle among analysts.

Analysts Enter Wait-and-See Mode: Q3 Becomes Critical Pivot

Analysts responded favorably to AMD’s earnings release, highlighting the obvious strengths and outperformance relative to consensus. They noted the stock’s steep trailing 12-month price increase, the robust uptrend in stock price targets, and high expectations for the quarter as reasons for pause.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast Today 12-Month Stock Price Forecast:

$535.97

9.71% Upside Moderate Buy

Based on 44 Analyst Ratings Current Price $488.55 High Forecast $1,250.00 Average Forecast $535.97 Low Forecast $235.00 Advanced Micro Devices Stock Forecast Details

The bullish analyst trend remains intact, but AMD will face a hurdle with its next earnings release, where it will need to give evidence that the AI upcycle will be as strong as recent estimates suggest. The whisper forecast is for Advanced Micro Devices revenue to more than double in the upcoming year, potentially doubling in a single sequential jump as Helios deliveries gain traction, and to sustain it for at least another year, putting the company on track to grow by 300% or more over the next four to six quarters.

As it stands, the consensus for 2027 earnings growth is just under 100%, falling to a mere 45% in the subsequent fiscal year.

Until then, the 44 analysts MarketBeat tracks rate the stock a Moderate Buy by consensus with a 75% Buy-side bias. The consensus price target assumes only modest upside, but the trend in Q3 points to the high-end range, which tops out at $1,250. A move to $1,250 would amount to approximately 150% upside relative to the August support target.

Advanced Micro Devices' post-release price pullback may look alarming, but the signal isn’t as strong as it might be. At the open, the stock failed to set a new low or even reach the critical support target near $450. A break below that support target could trigger a deeper pullback, but that is not expected given the potential for revenue growth and earnings.

The more likely scenario is that AMD continues moving sideways within its existing range, setting the stage for more bullish behavior later in the year. Catalysts include the subsequent earnings report and any news leading up to it that reveals new deals, sales, or revenue strength.

The biggest risk for AMD is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company NYSE: TSM bottleneck. TSMC is the primary source of advanced packaging and limits GPU production. AMD has noted the issue but has yet to single it out as a constraint on results. The question now is how soon the company can ramp up sales of MI450, and it appears to be on track with existing timelines.

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