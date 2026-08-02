3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story

Fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have quietly built up significant inflows this year, a sign that investors are looking for income without having to make an aggressive bet on falling interest rates. These funds have drawn about $300 billion in new investments since the start of 2026, a number that is likely to grow as the Federal Reserve recently announced it would hold its target rate at 3.5% to 3.75%, with inflation running at 3.5%.

Within the broader category of fixed-income funds, however, there is a wide variety of strategies, and not all funds will behave similarly under the same market and rate conditions. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BATS: BBHY, the Invesco Senior Loan ETF NYSEARCA: BKLN, and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF NYSEARCA: JAAA offer three distinct approaches through high-yield corporate bonds, floating-rate senior loans, and AAA-rated CLO tranches. Below we compare their yields, fees, credit quality, rate sensitivity, and recession exposure to see how funds in the same "fixed-income" bucket may have different strengths and weaknesses.

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A Riskier Play With Sky-High Yields and Low Fees

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 7.79% Annual Dividend $3.56 Recent Dividend Payment Mar. 4 BBHY Dividend History

BBHY uses an indexed approach to build exposure to U.S. high yield debt, focusing on a portfolio of U.S.-dollar-denominated below-investment-grade corporate debt. The fund is very successful when it comes to achieving that high yield and currently offers 7.79% . At the same time, it has low fees, with investors required to pay an expense ratio of just 0.07%, making this one of the cheapest high-yield ETFs available.

The junk bonds in BBHY's basket are from companies that aren't able to borrow at investment-grade rates and are conventional fixed-rate bonds. When interest rates fall, these bonds will rise in price, although high yield bond prices tend to be less sensitive to overall economic outlook and day-by-day interest rate changes than some other types of bonds. The majority of bonds in BBHY's portfolio are rated either BB or B.

In terms of recession exposure and credit quality, BBHY is riskier than the funds below due to its unsecured bonds from junk-rated issuers. It is highly exposed to recession risk due to the potential for spreads to widen and NAV to fall.

The Stability of Senior Secured Loans, But for a Price

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 6.52% Annual Dividend $1.33 Recent Dividend Payment Feb. 27 BKLN Dividend History

BKLN targets an index of U.S. senior secured loans. The floating-rate nature of these loans, combined with their low duration, may help to keep rising rate risks down. At the same time, because these loans sit at the top of a borrower's pile, they get the first claim on assets in event of bankruptcy. This helps to mitigate some of the risk of targeting below-investment-grade companies. Overall, BKLN has only moderate default and NAV drop risk.

Another key difference between the bonds in BKLN's portfolio and those in BBHY's is that this fund's bonds will experience periodic coupon resets along with market rates, meaning that an investor's income will move along with the Federal Reserve. Currently, BKLN's distribution yield sits at 6.53%, somewhat below BBHY's. At the same time, its expense ratio is substantially higher at 0.67%, reflecting not only the price of investing in more complex fixed-income products but also protection in the form of senior, secured bonds with higher recovery rates. Still, the drag that the annual fee places on BKLN's yield can be a fairly significant trade-off relative to a high-yield fund like BBHY.

The Top of the Quality Ladder for a Reasonable Fee

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 5.35% Annual Dividend $2.70 Recent Dividend Payment Mar. 5 JAAA Dividend History

On the other hand, if the Fed cuts rates aggressively, coupons will reset lower, and JAAA holders will see no capital gain benefit. The fund's distribution yield sits at 4.95%, a solid bit lower than either of the other funds on this list. However, its 0.20% expense ratio is quite affordable, particularly given the types of bonds the fund holds, and will not be as significant a drag on yield as BKLN's.

Investors seeking passive income via bond funds may find that a combination of funds like these helps to account for the widest variety of scenarios. If the Fed cuts rates significantly, for instance, BBHY may see bonds appreciate in price while income for the other funds falls. However, in the case of a recession and Fed cuts, JAAA could come out on top due to the protective quality of its holdings.

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