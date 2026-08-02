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3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
August 2, 2026
A brass balance scale weighs stacks of financial documents on a desk, with a stock candlestick chart in the background.

Key Points

  • Fixed-income ETFs have attracted strong inflows as investors look for income without making a single bet on the direction of rates.
  • JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF and Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF offer three very different income profiles.
  • Yield, fees, rate sensitivity and recession exposure vary sharply across the funds, making the right fit depend on the investor’s risk tolerance.
  • Interested in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fixed-income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have quietly built up significant inflows this year, a sign that investors are looking for income without having to make an aggressive bet on falling interest rates. These funds have drawn about $300 billion in new investments since the start of 2026, a number that is likely to grow as the Federal Reserve recently announced it would hold its target rate at 3.5% to 3.75%, with inflation running at 3.5%.

Within the broader category of fixed-income funds, however, there is a wide variety of strategies, and not all funds will behave similarly under the same market and rate conditions. The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF BATS: BBHY, the Invesco Senior Loan ETF NYSEARCA: BKLN, and the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF NYSEARCA: JAAA offer three distinct approaches through high-yield corporate bonds, floating-rate senior loans, and AAA-rated CLO tranches. Below we compare their yields, fees, credit quality, rate sensitivity, and recession exposure to see how funds in the same "fixed-income" bucket may have different strengths and weaknesses.

A Riskier Play With Sky-High Yields and Low Fees

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
7.79%
Annual Dividend
$3.56
Recent Dividend Payment
Mar. 4
BBHY Dividend History
BBHY uses an indexed approach to build exposure to U.S. high yield debt, focusing on a portfolio of U.S.-dollar-denominated below-investment-grade corporate debt. The fund is very successful when it comes to achieving that high yield and currently offers 7.79%. At the same time, it has low fees, with investors required to pay an expense ratio of just 0.07%, making this one of the cheapest high-yield ETFs available.

The junk bonds in BBHY's basket are from companies that aren't able to borrow at investment-grade rates and are conventional fixed-rate bonds. When interest rates fall, these bonds will rise in price, although high yield bond prices tend to be less sensitive to overall economic outlook and day-by-day interest rate changes than some other types of bonds. The majority of bonds in BBHY's portfolio are rated either BB or B.

In terms of recession exposure and credit quality, BBHY is riskier than the funds below due to its unsecured bonds from junk-rated issuers. It is highly exposed to recession risk due to the potential for spreads to widen and NAV to fall.

The Stability of Senior Secured Loans, But for a Price

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
6.52%
Annual Dividend
$1.33
Recent Dividend Payment
Feb. 27
BKLN Dividend History
BKLN targets an index of U.S. senior secured loans. The floating-rate nature of these loans, combined with their low duration, may help to keep rising rate risks down. At the same time, because these loans sit at the top of a borrower's pile, they get the first claim on assets in event of bankruptcy. This helps to mitigate some of the risk of targeting below-investment-grade companies. Overall, BKLN has only moderate default and NAV drop risk.

Another key difference between the bonds in BKLN's portfolio and those in BBHY's is that this fund's bonds will experience periodic coupon resets along with market rates, meaning that an investor's income will move along with the Federal Reserve. Currently, BKLN's distribution yield sits at 6.53%, somewhat below BBHY's. At the same time, its expense ratio is substantially higher at 0.67%, reflecting not only the price of investing in more complex fixed-income products but also protection in the form of senior, secured bonds with higher recovery rates. Still, the drag that the annual fee places on BKLN's yield can be a fairly significant trade-off relative to a high-yield fund like BBHY.

The Top of the Quality Ladder for a Reasonable Fee

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
5.35%
Annual Dividend
$2.70
Recent Dividend Payment
Mar. 5
JAAA Dividend History
If BKLN is a step up the quality ladder from BBHY, JAAA goes several steps further. The ETF invests only in AAA tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), a set of fixed-income products with significant protection. This means that JAAA has minimal default and NAV drop risk and essentially no recovery risk, given that AAA CLO tranches have made it through the 2008 financial crisis and COVID without principal impairments.

On the other hand, if the Fed cuts rates aggressively, coupons will reset lower, and JAAA holders will see no capital gain benefit. The fund's distribution yield sits at 4.95%, a solid bit lower than either of the other funds on this list. However, its 0.20% expense ratio is quite affordable, particularly given the types of bonds the fund holds, and will not be as significant a drag on yield as BKLN's.

Investors seeking passive income via bond funds may find that a combination of funds like these helps to account for the widest variety of scenarios. If the Fed cuts rates significantly, for instance, BBHY may see bonds appreciate in price while income for the other funds falls. However, in the case of a recession and Fed cuts, JAAA could come out on top due to the protective quality of its holdings.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Right Now?

Before you consider JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, you'll want to hear this.

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While JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY)N/A$45.72flat7.79%60.43N/AN/A
Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)N/A$20.390.0%6.52%N/AN/AN/A
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)N/A$50.50-0.3%5.35%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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