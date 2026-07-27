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AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 27, 2026
AMD logo on a glowing processor chip with red circuit traces, highlighting AI and data-center semiconductor demand.

Key Points

  • AMD's expanded total addressable market forecasts and deep-value long-term earnings multiple suggest significant upside as the company pivots into AI infrastructure.
  • Chart patterns and bullish analyst price targets, including a high of $1,250, point to as much as 65% upside ahead of Q2 earnings.
  • Major deals with Anthropic, OpenAI, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, alongside the MI450 launch, could drive explosive revenue growth despite execution risks.
  • Interested in Advanced Micro Devices? Here are five stocks we like better.

Advanced Micro Devices Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock logo
AMDAMD 90-day performance
Advanced Micro Devices
$486.23 -35.72 (-6.84%)
As of 12:45 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$149.22
$584.73
P/E Ratio
159.50
Price Target
$527.84
Add to Watchlist
Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD is in the midst of a rapidly swelling AI bubble that is about to burst. However, this bubble is just the first in a series of explosive events that have this stock price on track to rocket higher in upcoming quarters. The primary driver is growth, underpinned by AI and edge computing, and the outlook continues to swell. All else aside, AMD CEO Lisa Su’s total addressable market (TAM) forecasts say it all. Well-known for conservative estimates and periodic improvements, the July 2026 updates nearly doubled the outlook for CPUs, added 40% to the AI accelerator market, and doubled the total, including edge, industrial, and computing.

The robust outlook being priced into the market was affirmed, and leaves the stock at a deep, deep value. Long-term estimates suggest the stock trades at a mere 14x the 2030 earnings estimate, well below the S&P 500 average, setting the stage for at least 50% upside over the coming quarter. The critical detail, however, is that long-term estimates are likely to be low, and more significant gains are likely over time—Advanced Micro Devices is pivoting into an AI-critical infrastructure provider, about to unleash growth.

Advanced Micro Devices Chart Points to 65% Upside in Back Half

Advanced Micro Devices' stock price action is bullish ahead of its Q2 earnings release in early August. While consolidation took place in June and July, the move caps a solid rally and suggests a continuation signal in play. Signs of strength include a MACD convergence, which suggests new highs are likely.

The trigger for traders is a move to the upside, with the critical target near $570. A move to new highs confirms the existing uptrend and projections for the subsequent price movement. In this case, the target movement is worth approximately $320 to $360, equal to the rally that preceded it or about 65% upside from the breakout point, and it may be achieved within a few months.

AMD stock tests critical resistance after a strong rally, with a continuation pattern and MACD signaling sustained bullish momentum.

Analysts' sentiment trends were strengthened by the TAM updates and fueled the fire in AMD’s market. The updates triggered numerous reaffirmed targets, initiated coverage, and price target increases, including a new high of $1,250. While the consensus assumes the market trades near fair value at $500, it is up nearly 250% on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis, with the high-end $1,250 more than doubling it again.

Takeaways from the analysts' chatter are that AMD’s deal volume affirms the full-stack AI pivot, setting the company up for accelerating strength in the current and future quarters. The likely outcome, given recent deals and the upcoming MI450 launch, is that AMD continues to outperform, lift guidance, and sustain bullish analyst activity through year-end and well into the subsequent year. Until then, institutions are limiting risk. The group took profits in Q2 2026, but the impact was limited; the more pertinent details are the high-level, 71% ownership rate and Q3 accumulation. It aligns with the TTM activity, limiting downside risk for investors.

AMD’s Q2 Results Are the Catalyst: Deal Volume Points to Explosive Growth

Advanced Micro Devices MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
75th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
10.2% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
News Sentiment
0.86mentions of Advanced Micro Devices in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
84.37%
See Full Analysis
CPU demand should support strong Q2 results from Advanced Micro Devices, but guidance will drive the market’s reaction. Management should provide Q3 and back-half guidance, including commentary on MI450 and Helios rack sales. As it stands, analysts are modeling only incremental sequential growth, which looks disconnected from the deal pipeline.

The recently announced deal with Anthropic is estimated to be worth more than $27 billion, equal to more than 50% of the fiscal year 2026 consensus forecast, with deployments expected as soon as Q3. Other deals, such as OpenAI, Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META, and Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT, are worth significantly more and also have deployments slated for as soon as Q3. In this scenario, AMD’s outperformance is all but assured, and it's possible for revenue to grow by triple digits sequentially as early as Q4, if not sooner.

Advanced Micro Devices Faces Execution Risk

The biggest risk facing AMD is execution. With so much expectation built into the market, strong results could have little impact, and delays could spark price corrections. However, the company has invested in its stack and supply chain for years, working to secure capacity while building different technology than its competitors. Crucial differences include manufacturing cost and complexity, with AMD’s process yielding lower costs and fewer defects. The trade-off is that its products are better suited to inference than to training, but it isn’t such a bad deal. Inference is the far larger segment of the AI market, with potentially exponential demand compared to pure-AI training.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Advanced Micro Devices Right Now?

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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