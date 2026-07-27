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AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
July 27, 2026
AirJoule logo over flowing water stream, symbolizing water-from-air technology and clean water production innovation.

Key Points

  • AirJoule's deal with Kubota validates its technology and provides an exclusive sales channel for multi-unit residential developments in Texas and California.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Moderate Buy rating on AirJoule with more than 90% implied upside, while institutional investors continue aggressive share accumulation.
  • AirJoule expects to begin Kubota deployments in the third quarter, with future catalysts including EU and Middle East expansion and pending US regulatory approvals.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

AirJoule Technologies Today

AirJoule Technologies Corporation stock logo
AIRJAIRJ 90-day performance
AirJoule Technologies
$4.24 +0.07 (+1.68%)
As of 02:17 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$2.22
$6.75
Price Target
$8.25
Add to Watchlist

AirJoule’s NASDAQ: AIRJ deal with Kubota OTCMKTS: KUBTY strengthens its commercialization timeline and has its stock price on track for an explosive rally. While small at face value- only two Core systems, the deal accelerates the transition from start-up to active player in infrastructure markets, with Kubota a major player.

The initial impact is validation: Kubota will incorporate the Core systems as components in a larger water production, handling, and treatment system for residential usage.

The longer-term opportunity is access to water-constrained residential markets, with Kubota serving as AirJoule’s exclusive sales channel for multi-unit developments in Texas and California. 

For AirJoule investors, this means revenue now and in the future, expanding use cases and diversifying the business away from AI and data centers. More importantly, it means integration into a nationwide sales and maintenance system, reducing its overall costs and time to market.

AirJoule Begins Kubota Deployments in Q3

Years in the making, AirJoule is on track to commercialize its products in Q3.

The first deliveries to Kubota are slated for the period, and Prime sales are expected by year’s end. With this in play, the Q3 and full-year revenue forecasts are likely to be low. As it stands, analysts forecast less than $500,000 in full-year 2026 revenue, with much of it back-ended for Q4. Assuming successful delivery, the Q3 results will outpace the consensus and strengthen the longer-term outlook.

AirJoule Technologies Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$8.25
90.80% Upside
Moderate Buy
Based on 5 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$4.32
High Forecast$12.00
Average Forecast$8.25
Low Forecast$6.00
AirJoule Technologies Stock Forecast Details

Analysts responded favorably to the news, with client notes from teams such as H.C. Wainwright reaffirming already bullish outlooks.

AIRJ receives a consensus Moderate Buy rating from the five analysts who cover the stock, reflecting an 80% Buy-side bias, and a consensus price target that implies more than 90% upside.

Institutional data reflect the analysts’ position, showing a high 63.65% ownership rate for this small-cap stock and aggressive buying. Institutional accumulation exceeded $25 to $1 in the first half and is sustaining a comparably high pace in early Q3, limiting downside risk. The likely outcome is that they continue buying shares and underpin stock price activity for the remainder of the year.

Technical action aligns with analysts and institutional activity, with lows set in early 2026 now a bottom and support rising. Early Q3 activity reflects a price pullback, but support was confirmed at a cluster of important exponential moving averages (EMA). The cluster includes long- and short-term EMAs that, in turn, reflect a Golden Crossover and subsequent confirmation, a signal of market strength and potential for reversal. In this scenario, AirJoule’s market forces are aligning with traders, speculators, and investors all taking bullish stances ahead of several expected catalysts. Resistance targets include prior highs near $5.65 and the top of the existing trading range.

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ) Price Chart for Monday, July, 27, 2026

AirJoule’s Next Catalysts Depend on Deployment and Regulatory Progress

AirJoule’s catalysts center on the deployment of systems in the coming months, affirming its ability to scale and meet demand.

Kubota Today

Kubota Corp. stock logo
KUBTYKUBTY 90-day performance
Kubota
$87.47 +1.47 (+1.71%)
As of 01:43 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$55.13
$107.97
Dividend Yield
1.30%
P/E Ratio
13.77
Add to Watchlist

The first are the two Core systems ordered by Kubota, followed by a Prime delivery to the EU.

The Prime system will be showcased at the EU’s Net Zero Innovation Hub and marketed to regional hyperscalers.

Follow-on catalysts include regional launches in the Middle East, aided by a TenX partnership, and regulatory approvals in the US.

The lynchpin is regulatory approvals, primarily from UL, which will enable large-scale, mass purchasing by CapEx managers and an explosive revenue surge starting in 2027.

AirJoule’s biggest risk is operating costs, but those leaning heavily on this argument misinterpret the company’s utility. AirJoule is more expensive to operate than traditional desalination services. The caveat is that AirJoule products are intended to operate far from traditional water sources, fresh or saline, and provide numerous benefits for residential, business, and industrial applications in addition to fresh water. AirJoule systems enable easy access to water resources that bypass existing regulatory frameworks, speeding development and production, and reducing heat and humidity.

There is some risk in AirJoule’s cash burn, but it is limited as of mid-2026. The company’s cash and equivalents were sufficient to fund operations and planned deployments through 2027, leaving only a minor gap between production ramp and true profitability. The likely outcome is that another $20 to $30 million will be needed to bridge the gap, but won’t become a requirement until late in 2027 or early 2028. By then, the company’s business position will be firmly established, allowing it to raise funds more easily. The production ramp is mostly derisked,since it is linked to Carrier’s massive production footprint and existing manufacturing lines.

Technical price risks include short sellers. Short interest was relatively high as of mid-July, above 10%, and rising, and may cap gains in the near-term. The opportunity, however, is that upcoming catalysts trigger short-covering.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AirJoule Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

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While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ)
2.9731 of 5 stars		$4.282.7%N/AN/AModerate Buy$8.25
Kubota (KUBTY)
3.4095 of 5 stars		$87.471.7%1.30%13.77BuyN/A
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