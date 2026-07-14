Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

These 3 Water ETFs Could be Quiet Winners From Infrastructure Spending

Nathan Reiff
Written by Nathan Reiff | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 14, 2026
Aerial view of a water treatment plant with circular clarifiers, pipelines, and a reservoir behind it.

Key Points

  • Rising data center water usage is straining infrastructure, creating capacity challenges and investment opportunities across the broader water industry.
  • Water-focused ETFs such as FIW, PHO, and CGW offer investors diversified exposure to utilities, infrastructure, equipment, and materials companies tied to water demand.
  • Each fund carries trade-offs, including niche focus, concentration in top holdings, and expense ratios ranging from 0.50% to 0.59%, that investors should weigh.
  • Interested in Invesco Water Resources ETF? Here are five stocks we like better.

Data centers receive sharp criticism for their high water usage, but the impact on the broader water industry and for investors is also about infrastructure bottlenecks, regulation, and emerging technologies, among other things. Utilities companies must navigate significant changes when hyperscalers enter their territory—in some cases, a new data center operator may immediately become one of the largest customers in the region. All types of water infrastructure providers, from treatment plants to pipeline operators to storage and more, face new capacity challenges.

The landscape is shifting quickly as regulation struggles to catch up with new investments and new companies, and even geographies emerge as potential winners. For investors, one of the safer ways to approach the water industry in the time of AI is via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which may help to distribute some of the risk and provide broader access to the sector. However, not all water ETFs are the same, and investors might start their search with proven winners like the funds below.

A Play on Potable and Wastewater Remains Niche for Now

First Trust Water ETF Today

First Trust Water ETF stock logo
FIWFIW 90-day performance
First Trust Water ETF
$107.73 +0.24 (+0.22%)
As of 11:08 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$98.52
$116.30
Dividend Yield
0.71%
Assets Under Management
$1.83 billion
Add to Watchlist
A modified market cap-weighted fund, the First Trust Water ETF NYSEARCA: FIW has a special focus on the potable and wastewater industries. Companies in the portfolio must be of a sufficient size and must have adequate liquidity, among other factors. The result is a streamlined basket of around three dozen stocks with no single name accounting for more than about 5% of the portfolio. Despite its relatively niche approach, therefore, FIW is not as highly concentrated as investors might expect.

Potable water and wastewater may not seem like exciting areas of investment, but these spaces could become increasingly important globally as climate change, shifting populations, and other stressors put strains on existing systems. Data center usage may exacerbate or accelerate the issue.

Still, for now, FIW is a specialized fund with a fitting level of engagement among investors: it has an asset base of around $1.8 billion and modest trading volumes, on average. Because many of the holdings of this fund are in the utilities sector, which is known for dividends, the fund does pay a dividend yield of 0.72%. Still, the fund's year-to-date (YTD) performance has not matched the broader market, and given FIW's 0.50% expense ratio, this may be a dealbreaker for investors who do not anticipate water industry spending to increase.

A Generalized Water Fund, But Investors Should Watch for Diversification and Fees

Invesco Water Resources ETF Today

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock logo
PHOPHO 90-day performance
Invesco Water Resources ETF
$68.77 -0.13 (-0.19%)
As of 11:08 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$63.54
$74.93
Dividend Yield
0.58%
Assets Under Management
$1.98 billion
Add to Watchlist
The Invesco Water Resources ETF NASDAQ: PHO is the largest and most heavily traded fund on this list, although its assets under management (AUM) still hover at around $2 billion, and its average trading volumes are modest compared to many funds in other areas. One reason for the appeal of PHO is that it takes a generalist approach, including many different types of water industry companies. Investors can use this for easy access to water utilities, infrastructure, equipment, materials, and many other types of firms.

That said, PHO is not the most diversified fund, with only 40 total positions in its basket of U.S. equities. This means that a handful of companies, including Ecolab Inc. NYSE: ECL and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. NASDAQ: IDXX, carry mid- to high-single-digit allocations, leaving the fund heavily exposed to a relatively small group of companies. The top 10 positions represent well over half of invested assets, making PHO susceptible to volatility in its biggest names. On top of this, the fund has a relatively high expense ratio of 0.59%, which may dissuade cost-conscious investors.

Another Broad Option, But Concentration Remains a Concern

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Today

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock logo
CGWCGW 90-day performance
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
$65.67 +0.38 (+0.58%)
As of 11:07 AM Eastern
52-Week Range
$61.20
$68.92
Dividend Yield
1.51%
Assets Under Management
$1.06 billion
Add to Watchlist
Coming in just one basis point cheaper than PHO, with an expense ratio of 0.58%, is the Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF NYSEARCA: CGW. This fund also has a broad approach within the water industry, including a variety of companies dealing with infrastructure, utilities, equipment, materials, and more. Its portfolio is broader than PHO's on the one hand, with 67 positions. However, the largest few stocks making up CGW's collection also have high allocations of just under 8% each, so concentration may be a determining factor for investors.

With a dividend yield of 1.52% and YTD returns better than both of the ETFs above, CGW may appeal based on its recent performance in particular. Still, like the other funds on this list, CGW is likely to be most attractive to investors expecting that shifting demand and usage trends for water will contribute to more business for companies already involved in the industry.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF Right Now?

Before you consider Invesco Water Resources ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco Water Resources ETF wasn't on the list.

While Invesco Water Resources ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Nathan Reiff
About The Author

Nathan Reiff

Contributing Author

Learn More about Nathan Reiff
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)N/A$68.83-0.1%0.58%25.38Moderate Buy$68.93
First Trust Water ETF (FIW)N/A$107.750.2%0.71%24.17Moderate Buy$107.49
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)N/A$65.710.6%1.51%21.45Hold$65.29
Ecolab (ECL)
4.9776 of 5 stars		$271.40-0.2%1.08%36.80Moderate Buy$324.29
IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
4.2414 of 5 stars		$549.31-2.6%N/A40.45Moderate Buy$751.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
Elon Is Quietly Doubling Down on This Bizarre Asset
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines