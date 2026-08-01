Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tilray Brands from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tilray Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray Brands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tilray Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tilray Brands from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of TLRY opened at $4.54 on Friday. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $529.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $281.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Brands will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray Brands by 110,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tilray Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Tilray Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity provided a bullish trading signal: investors purchased 23,521 TLRY call options, approximately 82% above the stock’s typical daily call volume. This suggests increased speculative interest in further gains.

Unusual options activity provided a bullish trading signal: investors purchased 23,521 TLRY call options, approximately 82% above the stock’s typical daily call volume. This suggests increased speculative interest in further gains. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating, saying Tilray is making progress in its transition toward a diversified consumer-products company. The firm’s view supports the potential for longer-term value from Tilray’s cannabis, beverage and other businesses. Tilray Brands seen creating long-term value through diversified platform, Jefferies says

Jefferies reiterated its rating, saying Tilray is making progress in its transition toward a diversified consumer-products company. The firm’s view supports the potential for longer-term value from Tilray’s cannabis, beverage and other businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits completed its acquisition of substantially all of Eagle Rock Distributing’s Colorado assets. The transaction could be relevant to Tilray’s beverage-distribution strategy if it affects industry relationships, but the announcement did not directly identify Tilray or quantify an impact on its results. Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Closes Acquisition of Eagle Rock Distributing Co.

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits completed its acquisition of substantially all of Eagle Rock Distributing’s Colorado assets. The transaction could be relevant to Tilray’s beverage-distribution strategy if it affects industry relationships, but the announcement did not directly identify Tilray or quantify an impact on its results. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $19 and reduced fiscal 2027 and 2028 EBITDA estimates after Tilray’s guidance for fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million came in below the roughly $84 million consensus estimate. The lower forecasts highlight continuing profitability concerns.

Jefferies lowered its price target to $19 and reduced fiscal 2027 and 2028 EBITDA estimates after Tilray’s guidance for fiscal 2027 adjusted EBITDA of $68 million to $75 million came in below the roughly $84 million consensus estimate. The lower forecasts highlight continuing profitability concerns. Negative Sentiment: Tilray remains in a prolonged downtrend, having lost substantial value this year alongside other cannabis stocks. Its weak recent momentum and history of quarterly losses remain risks despite the current rebound. Tilray Brands stock continues its downward spiral

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray's product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

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