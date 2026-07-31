Amazon’s Earnings Beat Shows Why AWS Is Back at the Center of the Bull Case

NASDAQ: AMZN

Its Q2 earnings report, delivered Thursday night, offered the most emphatic answer yet, and the market is responding in kind - Amazon shares were trading up roughly 12% in Friday's pre-market session.

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The contrast with some of its mega-cap peers this week could hardly be starker. While Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL delivered a strong quarter on Thursday night, it was being sold off thanks to its management’s cautious guidance. Amazon not only topped expectations for the past quarter but also raised them for the coming quarters. In other words, where Apple disappointed investors, Amazon pleased them.

AWS' Roar Just Got Even Louder

The company’s cloud division was the undisputed highlight, with revenue growing 37% year-over-year, its fastest pace in 18 quarters. For a business of AWS's already enormous scale, managing to accelerate like this is truly remarkable, and it goes right to the heart of the entire investment case.

This matters so much because AWS is where the AI spending debate has been fought. As was highlighted heading into the report, the bear case rested on the fear that Amazon was pouring vast sums into infrastructure without a clear payoff. An acceleration of this magnitude blows a sizeable hole in that argument, suggesting the capacity being built is generating revenue almost as quickly as it comes online.

Just as encouragingly, the profitability came through alongside the growth. AWS’s operating income was substantial, and total operating income across the whole company jumped more than 40% year-over-year, with margins expanding at the same time. Put simply, this is fresh growth that’s not costing profits, which is precisely what makes it so compelling.

The Spending Isn't Slowing Down

If there was a catch, it was the same one that has been hanging over the entire sector. Amazon is still spending prodigiously, and it actually raised its capital expenditure plans for the year, citing the higher memory chip costs that have become a recurring theme across technology this earnings season.

That’s a substantial sum by any measure, and it means the questions about free cash flow have not disappeared entirely. Heavy investment continues to weigh on the amount of cash the business ultimately generates, and that will remain a point of focus for as long as the buildout continues.

The crucial difference this quarter is that investors could finally see what all that money is buying. When capital spending is climbing, but the associated revenue is accelerating even faster, the story shifts from worrying about outflow to sensible investment. That’s exactly the reframing this report delivered, which is why Amazon's stock soared in the aftermath of the release.

Reasons for Caution Remain

For all the enthusiasm, however, the more cautious voices do have some fair points worth acknowledging. The most notable concern is the headline earnings figure, a large chunk of which came from a one-off gain tied to Amazon's stake in Anthropic rather than from its core operations. Strip that out, and the underlying result, while still strong, looks a little less spectacular than the headline suggests.

There is also the perennial question of valuation. Even with the stock still well below its all-time highs, Amazon trades at a full multiple rather than a bargain one, and it could be argued that some rival tech giants offer comparable growth at more attractive prices.

Finally, the guidance for sales in the quarter ahead came in slightly below what Wall Street had hoped for, dampened in part by currency headwinds and some timing quirks. In the euphoria over the AWS acceleration, that softer outlook was largely brushed aside, but it is a reminder that not everything in the report was flawless.

Amazon’s AI Spending Now Has a Stronger Revenue Case

Taken together, this was a report that decisively shifted the narrative in the bulls' favor. The single biggest question mark hanging over Amazon, whether its AI investments would pay off, has been answered more convincingly than at any point this year, and the market's reaction reflects just how important that answer was.

The bears aren’t wrong that the headline numbers were flattered a little, or that the valuation still leaves little room for error. But those feel like quibbles against the bigger picture: a business whose most important division just accelerated at its fastest rate in more than four years, while profitability also increased.

Investors came into this week looking for proof that big tech's enormous bet on AI was working. Where Apple's update seems to have left the market skeptical, Amazon delivered an update to its AI story with the numbers to back it up, and the market looks more than willing to reward it.

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