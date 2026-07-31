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Apple’s Record Quarter Could Not Outrun Its Guidance Problem

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 31, 2026
Apple logo illuminated on a dark surface beside the edge of a smartphone with visible camera lenses.

Key Points

  • Apple’s record quarter reinforced the strength of its core business, but guidance concerns overshadowed the results.
  • Supply constraints and rising component costs gave investors a reason to reassess expectations after the stock’s sharp run.
  • The pullback may interest long-term bulls, but Apple’s premium valuation still leaves little room for disappointment.
  • Five stocks we like better than Apple.

Apple Today

Apple Inc. stock logo
AAPLAAPL 90-day performance
Apple
$302.10 -31.33 (-9.40%)
As of 11:46 AM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$201.50
$344.57
Dividend Yield
0.36%
P/E Ratio
36.47
Price Target
$331.60
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Just before reporting earnings, the question hanging over Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL was whether a stock sitting at record highs could still be a buy. The company's report has answered that question in the most frustrating way imaginable for its bulls: with an excellent quarter the market chose to hate on anyway.

The numbers left very little to complain about. Apple delivered its strongest June quarter on record, with revenue climbing 16% year-over-year to beat expectations comfortably. iPhone sales jumped more than 20%, Mac revenue surged nearly 30%, and earnings came in ahead of consensus. On almost any objective measure, this was a business firing on all cylinders.

And yet the stock fell sharply after the report. For anyone who watched Apple march to a $5 trillion valuation ahead of the print, that reaction says everything about the expectations the company was carrying into it.

Why a Great Quarter Wasn't Enough

The explanation lies not in what Apple just did, but in what it said comes next. Alongside the strong results, management guided to revenue growth of 9% to 11% for the current quarter, which landed below the roughly 12% Wall Street had been looking for. In a market this finely tuned, that gap was all it took.

Compounding the softer guidance were a couple of specific headwinds. Apple’s expecting a meaningful currency drag on the quarter ahead, alongside growing supply constraints tied to the same soaring memory costs that are squeezing hardware makers across the industry. Together, those were enough to overshadow an otherwise stellar set of results.

This is the classic danger of a stock priced for perfection. When a company is valued as richly as Apple, a great quarter is simply the baseline expectation, and anything less than flawless guidance becomes a reason to take profits. The results were strong, just not strong enough to clear the extra-high bar that the recent gains had set.

The Bull Case Remains Compelling

Apple MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
89th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
9.4% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
Strong
News Sentiment
0.80mentions of Apple in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
9.25%
See Full Analysis
Step back from the guidance, though, and the longer-term picture still looks solid. This was a business generating enormous amounts of cash, with record operating cash flow allowing Apple to return a vast sum to shareholders through buybacks and dividends in the quarter alone. That kind of financial firepower, and ongoing confidence, is exactly what underpins the long-term bull case.

In that context, you could make a reasonable argument that the post-earnings sell-off is an overreaction. The bulls have a point that the soft guidance reflects supply constraints rather than any deterioration in underlying demand, which is a crucial distinction. If Apple cannot make enough product to meet demand because of supply chain shortages, that’s a very different, and far more solvable problem, than customers simply not wanting its devices.

The Bear Case Has Teeth Too

The skeptics, however, have some valid concerns, and they start where they always do with Apple: valuation. Even after the pullback, the stock trades at a substantial premium to its own historical average and to its mega-tech peers, despite a growth profile that arguably doesn’t justify such a gap.

The bears will also point out that once the benefit of some one-off tariff refunds is stripped out, the underlying earnings beat was actually one of the slimmest Apple has delivered in years, which rather undercuts the "blowout quarter" narrative the company presented.

Then there are the specific risks on the horizon. Rising memory costs will continue to threaten margins, potential price increases on the next iPhone could test demand, and the upcoming transition to a new CEO introduces uncertainty at the very top of the company. None of these are fatal, but together they give the more cautious investors plenty of reasons to stay on the sidelines.

Weighing Up the Stock From Here

The reality is that both sides have a point. Apple's business is performing well, but these headwinds are real, and at its current valuation, it’s understandably a lot easier to sell the stock than to buy it right now.

For the long-term believers, however, a pullback in a company this dominant, this profitable and this capable of reinventing its own growth story could end up being a golden entry opportunity. Apple still carries a Moderate Buy rating on MarketBeat, with a street-high price target of $400. With shares due to open today around the $310 mark, that’s an impressive 30% or so in targeted upside for a company that just reported a record quarter.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Apple Right Now?

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

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While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Learn More about Sam Quirke
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Apple (AAPL)
4.4376 of 5 stars		$302.33-9.3%0.36%36.49Moderate Buy$331.60
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