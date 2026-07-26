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Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 26, 2026
Broadcom logo on a silicon wafer with circuit boards, fiber optic cables, and a network switch in a data center.

Key Points

  • Alphabet raised its full-year capital expenditure guidance to $195 billion to $205 billion, roughly 8% above its prior midpoint forecast.
  • Alphabet's Cloud revenue grew 82% year-over-year, far outpacing overall company growth and signaling stronger demand for Broadcom-developed TPUs.
  • Alphabet attributed its CapEx increase to accelerating infrastructure demand rather than memory costs, a distinction analysts view as especially favorable for Broadcom.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Magnificent Seven giant Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG just reported its latest financial results, but the company’s earnings have implications for more than Alphabet itself.

Broadcom Today

Broadcom Inc. stock logo
AVGOAVGO 90-day performance
Broadcom
$381.92 -10.55 (-2.69%)
As of 07/24/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$281.61
$495.00
Dividend Yield
0.68%
P/E Ratio
63.65
Price Target
$493.24
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Broadcom NASDAQ: AVGO has some of the clearest ties to Alphabet, having helped the firm develop its tensor processing units (TPUs) for years. Amid this, Alphabet is widely considered to be Broadcom’s largest AI chip customer.

In turn, what Alphabet is seeing from a demand perspective and the spending it forecasts has meaningful consequences for Broadcom. While Alphabet shares tumbled after releasing its results, it's hard not to take the company’s numbers as positive indicators for the world’s second-largest semiconductor company.

Alphabet’s Capital Expenditures Soar, Guidance Gets a Boost

The first notable metric to highlight is Alphabet’s capital expenditure (CapEx) and its CapEx forecasts. Alphabet’s CapEx in Q2 was $44.9 billion. This equated to an increase of 100% year-over-year (YOY) and a 26% increase quarter-over-quarter. The company notes that the vast majority of this spending went toward infrastructure to support its AI investments.

Alphabet’s rapidly increasing AI infrastructure spending is a strong positive indicator for Broadcom. Much of that increased spending goes toward the TPUs Broadcom helps develop, as well as its networking chips.

More importantly, Alphabet also raised its full-year CapEx guidance. Its CapEx forecast now sits at $195 billion to $205 billion. At a midpoint of $200 billion, this is approximately 8% higher than the company’s previous midpoint CapEx guidance of $185 billion. This increase raises the ceiling of revenue that Broadcom could generate in 2026.

Additionally, Alphabet is now near the top of the heap in planned hyperscaler CapEx for 2026. Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN expects to spend $200 billion, Microsoft’s NASDAQ: MSFT planned CapEx is $190 billion, and Meta Platforms’ NASDAQ: META is $135 billion at the midpoint. For Broadcom, having a close-knit partnership with the company tied for the highest CapEx guidance among hyperscalers is a great position to be in.

Alphabet Looks to Accelerate AI Capacity Delivery, Makes No Mention of Memory

It is also important to note the reasoning behind Alphabet’s CapEx increase. The company says the increase is “primarily due to an acceleration in the delivery of capacity to meet growing demand.” “Acceleration in delivery” is the key phrase, showing that Alphabet wants more AI infrastructure, like Broadcom’s products, faster. This signals Broadcom’s revenue growth attributable to Alphabet could accelerate.

This reasoning is notably different from past statements made by other hyperscalers when raising CapEx guidance. For example, in Q1, Meta raised its CapEx guidance, but said, “Most of that is due to higher component costs, particularly memory pricing.”

Here, Meta indicates that much of the gain from its higher CapEx guidance will flow to memory makers, rather than companies like Broadcom. Thus, the omission of such language by Alphabet and its focus on demand instead is considerably more positive for Broadcom.

Cloud Takes off, Supporting TPU Demand

Speaking of demand, Alphabet’s Cloud business is soaring. Cloud revenues grew by 82% YOY, well more than double the 32% YOY growth rate achieved in Q2 2025. Cloud was far and away Alphabet’s fastest-growing segment. Search was second, growing by just 17% YOY. Overall, Cloud grew more than three times faster than Alphabet’s total revenue growth rate of 24% YOY.

This is key for Broadcom, as Cloud is the segment that is directly tied to TPU demand. Accelerating Cloud demand implies that downstream demand for Broadcom could also be accelerating. Additionally, Alphabet said that it received its first revenue from its external TPU sales. Historically, Alphabet has used the vast majority of its TPU capacity for internal purposes, such as training and deploying its Gemini models.

As the company begins to sell TPUs to third parties, it could be a substantial growth driver for Broadcom as well. Although Alphabet expects to recognize the vast majority of external TPU revenues in 2027, it is good to see that this business is starting to ramp up.

Alphabet notes that its models are processing 22 billion tokens per minute, more than double the 10 billion achieved in Q4 2025. Tokens per minute is a key indicator of AI demand, showing how much information models take in and output. As TPUs are part of the underlying hardware that processes tokens, more token demand should generally translate into more TPU demand.

Alphabet Growth and CapEx Guidance: Another Feather in Broadcom’s Cap

Overall, Alphabet is seeing a huge increase in demand in its Cloud segment. This results in the company needing more AI infrastructure and the notable CapEx guidance boost it outlined. As Alphabet’s key custom chip partner, the implications for Broadcom are clearly positive, supporting the firm’s already strong AI growth outlook.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.9993 of 5 stars		$381.92-2.7%0.68%63.65Moderate Buy$493.24
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.7897 of 5 stars		$319.740.6%0.28%16.06Buy$419.86
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